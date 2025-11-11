FELINFACH soared to the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table after they beat title rivals Crymych 2-1 to extend their unbeaten run to 13 matches in all competitions.
Played in front of a bumper Llanrhystud crowd, the opening skirmishes yielded a couple of quarter chances for both sides, and it was the visitors who took the lead when Sam Phillips diverted a wide free-kick into the net midway through the first half.
Y Felin found an equaliser just before the half-time whistle when Joe Jenkins despatched a penalty into the bottom corner after Ben Davies was felled in the box.
Kicked on by the equaliser and an extremely strong substitutes' bench, Felin started the second half strongly and found the go-ahead goal when Cameron Miles rolled his man in the area and slammed in a left-footed finish.
With plenty of time for Crymych to find an equaliser, Felin put their bodies on the line to protect the lead while being unfortunate not to extend the advantage in certain moments.
Llechryd are up to fourth in the table after a narrow 1-0 victory against visitors Cardigan Town.
The youthful Cardigan side put in a strong performance and probably deserved more from their first-half display, creating the better chances early on and forcing keeper Kevin Evans into several key saves in tricky, rain-soaked conditions.
With players missing but others returning, Llechryd knew it would be a battle of patience.
Chances were few and far between, and when they did come, it looked like it might not be their day with shots wide and efforts cleared off the line.
But cometh the hour, cometh the man, Ricky Wood came off the bench, caused chaos up top, and was rewarded for his work rate with the winning goal. Llechryd dug deep to see it out and claim all three points.
In Division Two, Aberaeron added another three points to their tally, completing the league double over Aberporth at Cae Sgwâr.
The Amber and Black got off to a flying start, taking the lead in the 4th minute when right-back Stuart Brice launched a superb strike over keeper Daniel Marsden.
Robin Duffee doubled the advantage just six minutes later with another fine effort from outside the area.
Aberaeron then eased off, allowing Aberporth to pull one back through Daniel Nichol, but the hosts quickly restored their two-goal cushion through a Cameron Kennelly header just three minutes later.
With only minutes left in the first half, Aberporth again reduced the deficit, Tyler jones heading home from a corner.
The second half proved a cagey battle with plenty of bookings for both sides. The decisive moment came when Charlie Ogden, making his senior debut, won and confidently converted a penalty to secure the 4–2 win.
Ffostrasol Reserves picked up a huge three points on the road at Tregaron Turfs Reserves with a brilliant performance.
Ryan Moore and Gwynfor Bowen gave them a deserved 2-0 lead at the break before Sam Green and Moore, with his second, completed the job.
In Division Three, Krzysztof Dolniak scored four to see Felinach 3rds to a 4-1 win at Cardigan Reserves, Serder Acikgos scored the only goal of the game as Crymych Reserves beat Pencader United Reserves and Gwylim Rees netted twice in St Dogmaels Reserves’ 3-2 win against Llandysul Reserves.
