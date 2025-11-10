PWLLHELI returned to winning ways on Saturday with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Connah’s Quay Town in the Ardal West League.
The Rec side hadn’t picked up points since their 4–1 win over bottom club St Asaph City a month ago, and this result provides a much-needed boost in their battle to pull clear of the relegation zone.
Connah’s Quay, still chasing their first league win of the season, made a bright start and took the lead in the ninth minute through Harris Thomas. But Pwllheli responded swiftly, with Steffan Toplis levelling five minutes later to settle nerves.
Dafydd Roberts struck on the half-hour mark to put Pwllheli ahead, and his goal proved decisive as the hosts held firm to claim all three points and climb to 11th in the table.
The visitors’ frustrations were compounded late on when goalscorer Thomas was shown a red card, capping a disappointing afternoon for the winless side.
