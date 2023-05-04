Division One Champions Ffostrasol showed their class with a 3-1 win at second placed Crymych on Wednesday evening.
Ffos - who boast 17 wins from their 18 league outings to date, their only blip a 3-1 home defeat against Llechryd back in September - took the lead through Carwyn Morgan on 23 minutes.
Rhys Jenkins equalised for the hosts on the stroke of half time but Ffos upped the ante after the break with goals by Mikey Wilcox and Dion Phillips.
In Division Two, Lampeter Town ran out 7-0 winners at Ffostrasol Reserves with goals by Scott Davies (2), Jason Jones (2), Rhys Bowden, Joshua Coombes and Llyr Jones.
There were also plenty of goals at Maesglas as they beat visitors Crannog Reserves 6-3, with Iwan Griffiths, Dylan Karliciuk (2), Marcus Dean (2), and Jordan Harrison netting for the hosts.
A John Buck own goal gave Cardigan Town Reserves a 1-0 win at Llandysul Reserves in Division Three.