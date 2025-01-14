LAMPETER Town have moved level on points with second placed Llechryd in the Costcutter Ceredgion Division One table following their 4-2 win at New Quay on Saturday.
With Llechryd’s game at Felinfach postponed due poor pitch conditions and leaders Dewi Stars in league cup action, Lampeter are now just five points off the pace with the three top teams all having played 14 games.
Lampeter didn’t make the best of starts on Saturday and found themselves trailing 2-0 to the Mackerelmen by the 50th minute with a couple of goals either side of the break by Ross Diamond.
However, showing grit and determination, a few tactical changes turned the tide in their favour.
Goals by Jason Jones and man-of-the-match, 17-year-old Riley Lovell in a five minute spell just after the hour mark drew them level and the impressive turnaround, which highlighted the depth and resilience of their squad, was completed by Harri Rivers and Hugo Alberski-Douglas in the closing stages.
Llanboidy won by the odd goal in five against visitors Llandysul after flying out of the blocks with goals by Gethin Scourfield and Luke Brisco inside 10 minutes.
Jack Kluge pulled one back for Llandysul moments later and that’s the way it stated at the break.
The hard fought encounter continued in the second stanza with little to choose between the two teams until Dafydd Jones restored Llanboidy’s two-goal buffer on 71 minutes.
The resilient visitors closed the gap again through substitute Charlie Chicken three minutes later but the hosts held on for the win.
Michael Glover scored a late winner for Crannog at Newcastle Emlyn after the home side’s Leon Morgan had cancelled out Daniel Robinson’s early strike.
In Division Two, Pencader Untited’s 100 per cent record was shattered at Llechryd Reserves who ran out 4-1 winners.
Llechryd still trail United by eight points but will take a lot of confidence from this win after falling behind to an early goal by Alfie Morgan.
It was still 1-0 going into the last 18 minutes of the 90 when Llechryd fired into action with goals by Hari Thomas (2), Lee Peters and William Jenkins.
Llandysul Reserves netted four unanswered goals against visitors Bargod Rangers, Rhydian Davies leading the way with a hat-trick supported by Kian Roberts.
St Dogmaels Reserves moved level on 32 points with Division Three leaders Tregaron Turfs Reserves with a 3-1 win against visitors Pencader United Reserves, who took the lead through Luke James.
The Saints fired back through Cai Rainsbury, Beck Balmer and Jack Thomas for a big win.
Maesglas Reserves beat Cardigan Town Reserves 6-0 in the other match played thanks to a Louis Harding hat-trick, George Allerton, Jan Dirda and Osman Babahan.