LAMPETER Town moved level on points with Dewi Stars at the top of the Division One table in the Costcutter Ceredigion League after picking up a battling point at St Dogmaels.
Llyr Jones gave the Stars an early lead but the hosts hit back through Tomos Rees and Luke Jones before the break.
Hugo Alberski-Douglas bagged a second half brace to restore the visitors’ advantage but Rees also scored his second of the afternoon to take a point.
It was the same scoreline at Cardigan Town, Iwan Jones, Llion Williams and Owen Williams’ goals for the hosts nullified by Llanboidy’s Calum Syddal, Gethin Scourfield and Dafydd Jones.
A Tomos Davies hat-trick with support by Rhodri George and Emyr Lewis saw Crymych to a 5-1 win against visitors New Quay who hit back with a stoppage time strike by Iwan Lloyd.
Felinfach slipped to third in the table following their 3-2 defeat at Crannog, Samuel Dutnell the main man for the hosts with a hat-trick whilst Cameron Miles bagged a brace for Felin.
In Division Two, leaders Pencader hit double figures with 10 unanswered goals against visitors Felinfach Reserves.
Bradley Rowland and Alfie Morgan led the way with a hat-trick apiece with singles by Sam Coldman, Joe Russetti, Adam Gaine and Llion Williams.
The other two games ended in draws, Ffostrasol Reserves taking a point after a Harrison Bromley penalty cancelled out Kieran Harman’s early opener for hosts Maesglas.
It was 2-2 at Bargod Rangers, Mark Rivers with a late equaliser from the spot for visitors Lampeter Town Reserves who had also taken an early lead through Luke Davies-Lovell. Lucian Evans and Rhydain Davies fired back for the hosts.
St Dogmaels Reserves ran out 7-1 winners at Llanboidy Reserves in their Division Three clash.
Aberaeron are through to the third round of the Ceredigion League Cup after a penalty shoot-out victory against Tregaron Turfs Reserves.
There was nothing between the two sides at the end of extra time, the only goals of the game coming in the first half, Archie Staines giving Turfs the lead with Endaf Williams replying before the break.
It was more straightforward for Llechryd who beat Newcastle Emlyn 5-1 with goals by Harri Thomas (2), Gwion Howell, Jordan Griffiths and Cory Leonard-Davies, Dorian Davies with the reply for the visitors.