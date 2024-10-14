FELINFACH dropped their first Division One points of the Costcutter Ceredigion League season when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Newcastle Emlyn on Saturday.
Having picked up maximum point from their first seven games they had to rely on a stoppage time goal by Rhys Jon James to take a share of the spoils.
New Quay thought they had done it when Steven Hicks had given them a 2-1 lead three minutes earlier.
The teams were deadlocked at the break after the hosts’ Leon Morgan cancelled out Rhys Williams’ opener.
Lampeter fell behind to a 30th minute strike bySion Vaughan for visitors Crymych but battled back to take the win thanks to Scott Davies and Daniel Evans.
Dewi Stars picked up a well-deserved three points as they beat New Quay for the second time this season.
Harry Saunders poked in from close range to score his first senior goal against his former club, before Rhodri Morgan buried a free kick from 25 yards to seal the win.
There was nothing to choose between Crannog and visitors Cardigan Town who played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.
Late goals by George Colven and Gruffudd Thomas rescued a point for the hosts after Liam Doherty had put Cardigan in a strong position with a couple of second half penalties.
Andrii Khrypchenko had given the visitors the lead on 15 minutes before Crannog’s Rhys Davies equalised from the spot just past the half hour mark.
In Division Two, goals by Matthew Wilcox, Steffan Thomas, Adam Dirda and Ryan Moore sealed Ffostrasol Reserves’ 4-2 against visitors Aberaeron who hit back through Rhydian Lloyd and Harry Holden whilst Pencader United won 3-1 at Felinfach Reserves thanks to Osian Hands, Alfie Morgan and Bradley Rowland, Dion Lloyd with the reply.
Gwion Howell and Callum Davies both scored in stoppage time to nick a point for Llechryd Reserves against Maesglas who led 2-0 after just seven minutes through Richard Croshaw and John Rees.
Ewan Jones reduced the deficit beforethe break but Maesglas thought they had done enough to win the game when Rees restored their two-goal buffer with 20 minutes to go.
Division Three results: Felinfach 3rds 0 Tregaron Reserves 6; Cardigan Reserves 0 Maesglas Reserves 2; Crymych Reserves 1 Llanon 4; Pencader Reserves 1 Crannog Reserves 2; St Dogmaels Reserves 1 Llanboidy Reserves 0.