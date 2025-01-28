LLECHRYD have gone top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table after they beat rivals Dewi Stars in a seven-goal thriller on Saturday.
The first two Llechryd goals came in quick succession with Harri Thomas tapping in from close range.
Their flying start became an even better one when they scored another two quick-fire goals by Gwion Howell.
Credit to the Stars they came out the blocks fighting and pulled one back within six minutes of the second half through Rupert Geddes.
Bryn Jones caught the keeper off his line and fired one in from outside the box, with Leon Holmes converting a penalty in the 88th which was won by Rhys Davies.
In Division Two, Pencader United bounced back following their defeat against Llechryd Reserves with a 9-0 win against Aberporth.
Bradley Rowland set them on their way with an early brace before having to leave the pitch through injury and was replaced by young Morgan Mably who made it 3-0 before halftime.
The Kites turned the screw in the second half and went on to score another six goals, three more for Mably with Alfie Morgan, Osian Hands and Steff Jones also on the scoresheet.
Second placed Llechryd Reserves were held to a 2-2 draw by visitors Bargod Rangers who took the lead through 16-year-old Ryan Bowles on 21 minutes.
Ewan Jones equalised on the half hour but Rangers nudged ahead again with another sweetly-struck free kick by the division’s top scorer Rhydian Davies.
It looked likely to be the winner but the hosts drew level again though a Taylor Wells penalty late on.
Goals by Louis Harding and Dylan Karliciuk sealed Maesglas’ 2-0 win at Aberaeron whilst Lampeter Town Reserves won 3-1 at Llandysul Reserves
The visitors led 2-0 through Gethin Hunter and Nick Griffiths before Marc Griffiths reduced the arrears with a penalty on the stroke of half time.
Ieuan Davies made sure of the points with five minutes remaining.
Division Three
Tregaron Turfs Reserves extended their lead at the top of the table to six points following their 3-1 win against Crannog Reserves who took the lead through Richard Thomas in the 55th minute.
Stung into action the Turfs fired back through Gareth Davies moments later before 16-year-old Wil Evans and Jay Kenney sealed the victory.
Second placed St Dogmaels lost ground with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Felinfach 3rds, Rhydian Davies and Sion Evans with the goals for the home team.
Llanon fired four unanswered goals past Crymych Reserves.
Rhodri Lewis and Steffan Gruffudd gave them a two-goal buffer at the break with Gruffudd bagging his brace after the turnaround and substitute Sion Jones completing the scoring.