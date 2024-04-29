FELINFACH closed the gap on second placed Llechryd to five points with two games in hand in the first division of the Costcutter Ceredigion League with a 7-4 win at St Dogmaels.
The hosts took the game by the scruff of its neck in the first half with a couple of goals by Jason Williams and a third by William Jenkins before Felin pulled one back through Owain Evans on the stroke of half time.
Playing up the infamous hill in the second half, Cameron Miles scored another hat-trick and Rhys Williams bagged a brace after the standout Steff Evans kick-started the comeback.
Williams also notched his hat-trick for the home side who were down to 10 men at the time after Josh Verrall was red carded.
Ryan Busby’s goal on 81 minutes was enough to secure Dewi Stars’ 1-0 win at Llanboidy whilst Bargod Rangers won by the same margin at Lampeter Town thanks to Lucian Evans.
In Division Two, Felinfach Reserves were beaten 6-0 by likely champions Newcastle Emlyn with three goals in each half.
Llywelyn James led the way with a hat-trick, supported by Morgan Lockton, Ayrton Morgan and Christopher Phillips.
A Ricky Woods brace and a Jake Morgan strike saw Llechryd Reserves to a 3-1 win against visitors Pencader United who had taken an early lead through Rhodri Rees.
Second placed Llandysul were held to a 1-1 draw at Aberaeron Reserves after taking the lead on the half hour.
Endaf Williams equalised for Aeron from the penalty spot in the second half and a bad day at the office for the visitors was compounded when Ifan Mason-Evans was sent off in the closing stages for a second caution.
Aberporth and Crymych Reserves also shared a point after an entertaining 3-3 draw.
The visitors raced out of the blocks with goals by Elis Williams and Daniel Phillips in the opening exchanges.
Mathew Storer and Michael King drew Aberporth level before Phillips bagged his brace with a 50th minute penalty to restore Crymych’s advantage.
But John Midgley his back for Aber with a deserved equaliser.
Maesglas Reserves fought back from 2-0 down to take the points against Llanboidy Reserves in division three.
Jason Reynolds and Samuel Moore gave the visitors the early initiative but Jonathan Kinsella, George Allerton and John Rees swayed the game Maesglas’ way.