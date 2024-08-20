NEWCASTLE Emlyn maintained their 100% start to their Costcutter Ceredigion League campaign with a 5-0 win at division one opponents Crannog on Saturday.
Emlyn flew out of the blocks with a goal in the first minute by Jonathan Seeley and they continued to press to go 3-0 up at the break through Osian Thomas and Cian Jones.
The visitors, who beat New Quay and Cardigan 2-0 in their opening two games, had to wait until the 80th minute for their fourth courtesy of Ethan Furness with substitute Harri Jones capping a fine team display when he made it 5-0 in stoppage time.
Lampeter Town also made it three wins out of three with a 4-3 win at Llechryd on Friday evening.
The hosts were the better team in the opening 45 minutes and took a 2-1 lead into the break thanks to Thomas Matthews and Jordan Griffiths after Lampeter had taken an early lead through Llyr Jones.
The visitors restored their lead after being awarded two penalties, both converted by Terry Witts and they went two goals clear when Daniel Burcea beat home keeper Osian Williams in the 84th minute.
Cory Leonard-Davies made it 4-3 in the second minute of stoppage time.
Felinfach also have a nine-point haul after their three games after a hard-fought win at St Dogmaels.
The visitors led 2-1 at the interval after goals by Rhys Williams and Cameron Miles, Lewi Williams with the Saints’ reply.
Aled Davies finished a fine team move involving Rhys Williams and Dan James to make in 3-1 just after the hour.
Kevin Morgan reduced the arrears with two minutes to go to give St Dogmaels a glimmer of hope but Felinfach held firm.
Goals by Jamie Hartley, Osian Mason-Evans, Jack Kluge and Seb Heal-White sealed Llandysul’s 4-2 win at Crymych who replied through Eilir Gerorge and Danny Williams whilst right back Llyr Davies’ 15th minute strike was enough to secure Dewi Stars a 1-0 against visitors New Quay.
Cardigan made a flying start at Llanboidy to go 2-0 up inside 20 minutes thanks to Liam Doherty and David Reynolds.
Calum Syddall reduced the deficit for the hosts who finished the game with 10 men after Dion Morgan picked up a second caution on 68 minutes.