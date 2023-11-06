FELINFACH Reserves sealed their second victory of the campaign with a comfortable 5-0 win against Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One basement side Aberaeron Reserves on Saturday.
The visitors gave a good account of themselves in the first half and kept Felin at bay until the 40th minute when Osian Kersey broke the deadlock.
Jacque Beauchamp doubled the home side’s tally on 55 minutes before Rhys Davies, Rhodri Thomas and Phil Petty netted to make it 5-0 which underlined the hosts’ second-half superiority.
Llanon maintained their impressive start to the Division Three campaign with a hard-fought win against visitors Pencader United Reserves.
It was still goalless with time running out when Dilwyn Harries opened Llan’s account on 29 miuntes.
Carwyn Busson doubled their advantage o 89 minutes before Connor McKee fired back moments later to set up a tense finale.
In the other match played, a Mallt Maskell penalty on the half hour sealed Cardigan Town Reserves’ slender 1-0 win against visitors Bargod Rangers Reserves in a mid-table clash.