Cardigan Town kept the pressure on Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One leaders with a 2-1 win at Crymych.
Callum Davies put the visitors ahead midway through the first half before Dafydd Vaughan equalised on 67 minutes.
It was a close affair but Liam Doherty struck on 74 minutes to seal the points.
Lampeter Town had a field day against visitors Llanboidy, running out 9-0 winners with goals by Riley Lovell (3), Jason Jones (3), James Gudgeon, Regan Jones, and Osian Williams whilst Crannog beat Bargod Rangers 2-0, Andri Solyliak with a couple of late goals for the hosts.
In Division Two, Aberaeron Reserves notched their first win of the campaign, 5-1 winners against Cymrych Reserves thanks to Jensen Lloyd, Rhodri Jones, William Davey, Endaf Williams and a Ifan Faulkner own goal. Elis James replied for the visitors.
Maesglas beat hosts Ffostrasol Reserves by the odd goal in five with goals by Jordan Harrison, Dylan Karliciuk and Marcus Dean. Gethn Davies replied for Ffos who also benefited from a Marcus Dean own goal.
St Dogmaels Reserves were big 8-0 winners at Llanboidy Reserves in Division Three thanks to Adam Wiliams (3), Beck Balmer, Gwylim Rees (2), Lewis Williams, and N/A whilst Bagod Rangers Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Crannog Reserves, after the hosts‘ Martin Lewis cancelled out Carl Thompson’s first half strike
• Felinfach handed out six of the best to Llanon in the Ceredigion League Cup courtesy of Rhys Jon James, Guto Miles, Rhys Williams, Aled Davies and Osian Kersey (2); Nathan Edwards netted the visitors’ consolation.
Tudur Davies scored a stoppage time winner for Llandysul against Newcastle Emlyn. Thomas Fayers had given the hosts the lead in the first minute of the second half with Llywelyn James levelling for Emlyn who had been reduced to 10 men in the first half when Dorian Davies was red carded.
The visitors finished the game with nine men when Steven Hick was handed a second caution in stoppage time, the hosts’ Osian Mason-Evans also sent off for a second booking.