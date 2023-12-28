FFOSTRASOL maintained their five point gap at the top of Division One of the Costcutter Ceredigion League with a hard fought 1-0 at fourth placed Lampeter Town on Boxing Day.
There was little to choose between the two sides on the day, the decisive moment coming on the half hour when Steffan Jackson calmly converted the match-winning penalty.
Felinfach, in second place, had an easier time of it with a 4-0 victory against visitors Dewi Stars.
Two goals in each half got the job done with Cameron Miles and Rhys Jon James getting the ball rolling and substitute Steffan Evans and Aled Davies securing the points.
Third placed Cardigan Town dropped points after an entertaining 3-3 derby against St Dogmaels.
Adam Wiliams and Luke Jones the visitors a two-goal buffer at the half hour mark before Liam Doherty reduced Cardigan’s arrears from the penalty spot on 37 minutes.
Gwylim Rees restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage with 12 minutes to go as his team looked set to secure their sixth win of the league campaign but the Magpies had other ideas.
They made it 3-2 in the first minute of added on time before Doherty grabbed a share of the points with a very late second penalty.
Goals by Danny Williams and substitute Declan Harries saw Crymych to a 2-0 win at Llanboidy whilst a late Rhys Davies strike was the main talking point as Crannog snatched a 3-2 win at New Quay.
James Collins and George Colven gave the visitors the early initiative before they were reduced to 10 men when Jordan Owens was handed a second caution on the stroke of half time.
The hosts made their numerical advantage pay as they drew level thanks to Oliver Edwards, from the spot on the hour, and Aaron McCarthy 10 minutes later.
But Davies had the final say as the match entered stoppage time.
Llechryd, who have games in hand on the frontrunners, dropped points after a pulsating encounter at Bargod Rangers where they lost by the odd goal in seven.
Ethan Furness, Gethin Rees (2) and Lewis Jones netted for the hosts with replies by Jack Everton, George Lowry and Josh Mellor who sent off in stoppage time after picking up a second caution.
Division Two leaders Newcastle Emlyn moved further ahead at the top of the table with a slender 2-1 at third placed Llandysul who took the lead through Eric Buck on the hour.
But Emlyn came roaring back with a couple of Osian Thomas goals to take the spoils.