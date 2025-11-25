LLANDYSUL climbed to fourth in the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table after a 2–0 victory over Cardigan Town on Saturday.
Thomas Bowles broke the deadlock just before half-time, and Dean Jones doubled the advantage from the penalty spot on 52 minutes. Jones later squandered the chance to make it 3–0 when he missed a second spot kick midway through the half.
Maesglas edged Crannog by the odd goal in five in the other fixture. The visitors struck first through Louis Harding, but Crannog responded strongly with goals from Michael Glover and Jack Brown to lead at the interval.
Maesglas controlled much of the second half, Harding levelling with his second of the afternoon on 70 minutes. Their pressure finally told late on when Dylan Karliciuk grabbed the decisive winner.
Results:
Division Two: Tregaron Turfs Reserves 5 Aberaeron 2
Division Three: Dewi Stars 4 St Dogmaels Reserves 3
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.