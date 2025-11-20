LLANDYSUL Snooker Club hosted Ceredigion Snooker League’s Handicapped Doubles Competition on Sunday, 16 November.
An excellent turnout again of Ceredigion's finest players resulted in a fiercely-fought competition through the day.
There were many excellent performances through the competition with the eventual finalists being Bedwyr Davies (Llandysul) and Jon James (Aberaeron) against Andy Green and Rhydian Owen (both Llandysul).
A superb 51 break by Bedwyr pulled the frames level at 1 - 1 before going on to win a tense final frame to win 2 frames to 1.
