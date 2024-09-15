CARDIGAN Town moved to the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table with a comfortable 5-0 win against visitors Crannog on Saturday.
The hosts had the better of the first half but only had Iwan Jones’ 27th minute goal to show for it.
David Reynolds’ penalty on 54 minutes added to their momentum and they finished strongly with goals by Owen Williams, Llyr Bowen and Daniel Williams.
Crymych went one better with a 6-0 win at New Quay thanks to Emyr Lewis (2), Joshua Harris, Sion Vaughan, Danny Williams and Ross McDonald.
Llechryd were also in the mood for goals, 4-0 winners against visitors Llandysul with Thomas Matthews and Jordan Griffiths both bagging braces.
It was a closer affair at Newcastle Emlyn where Lampeter ran out 3-1 winners
It was 1-1 at the break after the hosts’ Wil Williams had cancelled out Hugo Alberski-Douglas’ opener on the half hour.
Regan Jones restored Lampeter’s advantage seconds into the new half but the result was still in doubt until the 86th minute when Riley Lovell converted a penalty.
In Division Two, Llandysyl Reserves were 6-3 winners against Maesglas where Dylan Karliciuk led the way with a hat-trick with support by John Rees (2) and Kieran Harman. Jamie Hartley (2) and fellow substitute Tomos Lewis replied for the visitors.
Goals by Alfie Morgan, Bradley Rowland (2) and Sam Coldman sealed Pencader United’s 4-1 win at Bardog Rangers who hit back through Rhydian Davies.
Llanon made it three wins out of three in Division Three with a 4-0 win at Pencader United Reserves through Tegid Owen, Llion Jones, Jack Davies and Sion Jones whilst Felinfach 3rds beat visitors Llanboidy Reserves courtesy of Rhydian Davies’ 73rd minute strike.
Jay Kenney led the way with a brace with Archie Staines and Richard Parkin amongst the goalscorers as Tregaron Turfs Reserves beat Cardigan Town Reserves after the visitors had taken an early lead through Sean Davies. Alecs Davies also scored for Cardigan.
St Dogmaels Reserves were the highest scorers in the division on the day with an impressive 8-2 win at Crymych Reserves.
The visitors lead 3-1 at the break after making a quick start with goals by Beck Balmer, Harry Walker an Cai Rainsbury inside the opening 17 minutes.
Credit to the home side they hit back through Richard Thorne midway through the half and they were back in contention when Serdar Acikgoz reduced the arrears further five minutes in to the second half,
But the visitors kept their composure and continued to create chances, 17-year-old Walker going on to complete his hat-trick followed by goals by a trio of substitutes in Calum Leavold, Calan Donnelly and Shane Tilley.