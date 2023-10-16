LLECHRYD took advantage of Ffostrasol’s scheduled Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup match to close the gap on the leaders in Division One of the Costcutter Ceredigion League to four points.
They beat hosts St Dogmaels 5-0 thanks to Ewan Jones, Joshua Grota, Leonard-Davies, Jac James and an own goal.
Very early goals by Jason Jones and Daniel Burcea were enough to give Lampeter Town the win at Crannog.
Ffostrasol Reserves picked up three points in the only match played in Division Two, 3-1 winners against visitors Llechryd Reserves.
They did it he hard way after conceding a Scott Edwards goal on the half hour.
Substitute Tomos Rogers and Matthew Wilcox hit back to give them the lead at the break with Luke Evans sealing the win with five minutes remaining.
In Division Three, Llandysul Reserves moved to the top of the table with a 2-0 win against visitors Crannog Reserves, the goals scored by Steffan Morris and Ifan James whilst Bargod Rangers Reserves and St Dogmaels Reserves played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.
Beck Balmer and Codie Morgan gave the Saints the early initiative but hosts Rangers hit back with replies by Benjamin Davies (2) and Callum Morgan.
Time was running out when Kyle Noble netted a deserved equaliser for the visitors.