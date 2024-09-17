WITH four points from their opening five Cymru Premier League fixtures, Caernarfon were in dire need of victory against Briton Ferry Llansawel at the Carling Oval.
The visitors are experiencing a torrid introduction to life in the top tier following promotion last season and approaching this match they had yet to claim a point from the opening six matches.
Returning to Richard Davies’ starting 11 after being absent last week were Stephen McMullan, Danny Gosset and Phil Mooney, whilst Darren Thomas also returned to the team, and Stef Edwards made his first start at left back, with Paulo Mendes deemed fit enough for a spot on the bench following injury.
The Cofis immediately settled into a good rhythm and the bossed possession during an impressive first quarter of the match.
During this period they opened up a two goal lead, courtesy of Zack Clarke. The young striker first struck with a rocket from 20 yards after Edwards crossed into the Llansawel box and the ball was headed out to Clarke who took the ball off the toes of Darren Thomas before firing into the roof of the net.
The Caernarfon number seven only had to wait another four minutes to clinch his second when another delivery into the visitors box caused them panic and Clarke’s looping header went in off the upright.
Despite Caernarfon’s dominance the visitors got back into the match in the 38th minute after Dier crossed from the right and Tyler Brock got to the ball first at the near post to turn the ball in.
Where Caernarfon had dominated the opening half it’s fair to say that Llansawel certainly upped their game after the break and they enjoyed much more possession.
They had three close calls early after the break when poor finishing and decent saves from McMullan kept the Cofis in front.
Llansawel’s Ellis Sage should have done better in the 75th minute when through on goal but he lobbed the ball over both the advancing McMullan and the goal.
The introduction of Paulo Mendes on 75 minutes gave Caernarfon much needed control in midfield and the playmaker was very much in the thick of things as soon as he joined the action.
It was Mendes who started the move for Town’s third goal when he powered upfield from the centre circle and found Adam Davies in the box. The tall striker’s effort at goal was blocked and the ball fell to Clarke at the far post, and he made no mistake as he clinched his hat-trick.
Caernarfon were still not out of the woods, however, as with a minute left of the ninety, a low Rickey Lee-Owen shot took a wicked deflection off Mooney that saw the ball loop over McMullan and into his net.