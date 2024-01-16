Ffostrasol extended their lead at the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table to 11 points but were made to sweat for their latest victory against a tough St Dogmaels side.
The visitors took a shock two-goal lead in the first half with a couple of early strikes by Elliot Wigley.
But Ffos managed to turn it around after the break with a fantastic comeback thanks to a Tomos Evans header and a brace of goals by Dafydd Phillips.
Crymych were the big winners on the day with five unanswered goals at New Quay.
Sam Phillips and Sion Vaughan set the tone with first half goals and they kept bombing forward after the break with Danny Williams netting and Vaughan going on to complete an impressive hat-trick.
Lampeter Town had to settle for a point at Bargod Rangers who took the lead through Rhydian Davies on 17 minutes.
Joshua Coombes replied on the half hour with both sides struggling to create clear-cut chances.
It was the same scoreline at Crannog who fell behind to a strike by Cardigan Town’s David Reynolds on the hour.
The points were shared after the visitors’ Liam Doherty scored at the wrong end.
In Division Two, league leaders Newcastle Emlyn hit double figures at Maesglas.
Anthony MacDonald set them on their way after eight minutes before the hosts drew level through Thomas Gardiner 10 minutes later.
Aytron Morgan restored their lead from the penalty spot on the half hour with Jonathan Seeley and MacDonald with his second underlining their first half superiority.
Maesglas’ cause wasn’t helped when Callum Phillips was red carded on the stroke of half time and the 10 men were made to pay with MacDonald scoring another two before Jay Johnson, Mathew Williams, Osian Thomas, and Leon Morgan joined him on the scoresheet.
Dyn Karliciuk netted a consolation for the hosts.
Goals by Elis Wilson (2) and Jack Kluge saw Llandysul to a comfortable 3-0 win against visitors Ffostrasol Reserves but it was goalless between home side Aberporth and Llechryd Reserves.
Felinfach Reserves had a good day at the office at Crymych Reserves where they ran out 4-1 winners with goals by Rhodri Jones (2), Steffan Evans and Dafydd Evans, Rhodri Roberts replying for the hosts.
Division Three leaders Lampeter Town Reserves were amongst the goals, 8-1 winners against visitors Maesglas Reserves.
Mark Rivers led the way with half the goals with support by Luca Assaf, Gethin Edwards, Gethin Hunter and Luke Davies-Lovell. Darcy Wells netted a stoppage time consolation for the visitors.
Ryan Evans and Luke James secured Pencader United Reserves’ 2-0 win against Llanon whilst St Dogmaels Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Cardigan Town Reserves, who took the lead through Mallt Maskell on 51 minutes only for Phillip Thomas to net the equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time
• Dewi Stars staged a remarkable comeback to win 4-3 at Llanboidy in the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup.
Llan took an early lead Dafydd Jones before Tomos Jones drew the visitors level on the half hour.
In a ding-dong clash, the hosts scored two early goals in the second half by substitute Jac Griffiths and Philip Howells to take control of proceedings.
But the Stars came shooting back with Ryan Busby and Rhodri Edwards making it 3-3 before Rhodri Morgan netted a late winner.
Felinfach were 2-1 winners at Llechryd in the other match played thanks to Owain Dafydd and Rhodri Gregson, Liam James replying for the hosts