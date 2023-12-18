FELINFACH closed the gap to Division One leaders Ffostrasol to five points following a hard-fought 3-1 win at Llanboidy.
Steffan Evans gave the visitors the lead after just nine minutes and their bid for victory was given a boost when Steffan Williams netted at the wrong end on the half hour.
Gethin Scourfield pulled one back for the hosts in the 57th minute and the result was in the balance until Rhys Williams made it 3-1 in stoppage time.
Goals by Terry Witts, Llyr Jones and Riley Lovell sealed Lampeter Town’s 3-0 success against visitors New Quay.
Crymych Reserves were the big winners in Division Two with five unanswered goals against visitors Aberaeron Reserves.
It was goalless at the break but Crymych made good use of the elements in the second half with Declan Harries notching a hat-trick with Sion Vaughan and Mckenzie McDonald joining him on the scoresheet.
Ffostrasol Reserved missed an opportunity to close the gap on leaders Newcastle Emlyn, beaten 3-1 at Aberporth after taking the lead through Harrison Bromley on 38 minutes.
The hosts bounced back after the turnaround with Mathew Storer, Stanley Thomas and Nathan Pitkin sealing the win.
In Division Three, goals by Eirian Joyner and Adam Gaine saw Pencader United to victory against visitors Maesglas Reserves.