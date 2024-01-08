Division One leaders Ffostrasol secured their 10th win in 12 outings to strengthen their position in the title race but were made to work had for their points against visitors New Quay.
In very tricky conditions underfoot, the hosts took the lead through Tomos Rogers on the half hour and held on in determined fashion to move eight points clear at the top of the pile.
Dewi Stars’ slump in form continued as they slipped to their third consecutive defeat, this time to Crymych, who gained revenge after losing to the Stars at home at the start of their long unbeaten nine-game run.
An even first half saw the visitors take the lead just after the half hour when Sion Vaughan latched on to a through ball from Declan Harries giving Ifan Morgan in the home goal no chance.
The Stars’ response was immediate as they equalised via a fine Leon Holmes strike after he was set up by Ryan Busby.
Both teams struggled to fashion clear-cut chances after the break, but it was Crymych who finally broke the deadlock with two well-worked goals on 73 and 80 minutes via Ross Mcdonald and Sam Phillips, to give them a two-goal cushion.
Rhodri Morgan’s excellent long range free kick in the dying embers of the game gave the Stars hope, but it was too little too late as the visitors took all three points back to Crymych.
Crannog moved up to fourth spot after beating visitors St Dogmaels by the odd goal in five.
Andrii Solyliak gave the hosts a first-half lead on the quarter hour but the Saints marched back to take the lead through Chris Morgan and Louis Harding.
Stung into action, Crannog finished strongly with a couple of goals by Kenneth Evans to seal the points.
In Division Two, Llandysul closed the gap on leaders Newcastle Emlyn with a magnificent 7-0 win at Crymych Reserves.
Osian Mason-Evans led the way with a hat-trick with support by Elis Wilson, Iolo Clement, Thomas Fayers and Ifan Mason-Evans.
Felinfach Reserve and Aberporth played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with two evenly-matched teams.
Rhodri Jones (2) and Jacque Beauchamp scored for the hosts with replies by Rhys Glover, Ceri Glover and Nathan Pitkin.
Llanboidy Reserves beat hosts St Dogmaels Reserves 4-2 in the only game played in Division Three.
The home side led 2-0 at the break but were blown away in the second stanza with Lewis Thompson, Luke Brisco, Christopher Bowen and Samuel Moore netting for the visitors.