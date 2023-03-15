FFOSTRASOL tightened their grip on the Division One title with their 11th win in 13 league outings as they saw off visitors Llandysul 4-1.
Trailing 1-0 at the break after a scrappy first half, Ffos equalised on 57 minutes through a Steffan Lloyd Evans penalty and nudged ahead moments later through substitute Cian Edwards.
They continued to press with Edwards capping a fine performance with two more goals to secure the win.
Joost Burki’s goal on the hour was enough to give Cardigan Town the win at Felinfach but there was an avalanche of goals in the two other games played.
St Dogmaels shaded an 11-goal thriller at Bargod Rangers after seizing the early initiative with goals by Adam Williams and Lewis Williams.
The hosts came roaring back to take the lead through Rhydian Davies, Tomos Edwards and James Brown but there was still time in an action-packed first half for the visitors to respond with a three-goal salvo themselves, Callum Davies, Jason Williams and Luke Jones doing the damage.
Robert Jenkins pulled one back for the hosts on 51 minutes but the Saints responded again through Adam Wiliams.
Never-say-die Bargod closed the gap again through Daniel Evans on 79 minutes to set up a thrilling finale but the visitors held on to the points.
There were only nine goals to enjoy as Dewi Stars beat visitors Llanboidy, who took the lead on 19 minutes through Gethin Scourfield.
Stung into action, Stars responded with five unanswered goals before the break through Bryn Jones (2), Owen Davies, Rhodri Morgan and Steffan Lloyd Owens from the penalty spot.
But the second half belonged to Llan with Scourfield netting his 13th league goal of the season, added to by Dafydd Jones and Frazer Wyatt from the spot with five minutes to go.
In the only game played in Division Two, Aberaeron Reserves notched their fifth league win of the campaign, running out 3-2 winners at Pencader United.
Aeron started brightly with multiple attempts at goal however Pencader took the lead after keeper Simon Tinney brought home striker Bradley Rowland down in the box.
Alfie Morgan kept his cool to convert the penalty.
The hosts picked up the pace but Aberaeron fought back with two quick goals by Darcy Wells and Efan Wyn Jones to take the lead into the break.
The second half saw the introduction of substitutes Caio Carruthers, Keelan Noble, Georga Allen, Dylan De Vere and newly signed Rhys Wyn Jones.
Carruthers’ 76th minute corner provided Chris Alldritt with the opportunity to slot the ball straight into the net.
The hosts still posed a threat and weren’t content to just sit back to try to contain Aeron and they were rewarded with a stoppage time strike by Joe Russetti.
• Goals by Liam James (2) and Dylan Davies saw Llechryd through to the next round of the Dai Davies Memorial Cup.
Marc Davies pulled one back for visitors Crannog with 12 minutes to go but it was too little too late.