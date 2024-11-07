PENRHYNCOCH are through to the next round of the CWFA Senior Cup after a strong second half showing against Felinfach at Cae Baker on Wednesday evening.
The visitors, who are currently three points off the pace with a couple of games in hand in Division One of the Costcutter Ceredigion League, gave as good as they got in the opening 45 minutes of a competitive cup tie.
18-year-old Zac Davies fired the Roosters into a second minute lead but the Dyffryn Aeron side drew level through Cameron Miles with a well-taken header four minutes before the break.
Stung into action, the JD Cymru North hosts surged back in front a couple of minutes into the second half through Cameron Allen who went on to bag his brace from the penalty spot on 72 minutes having also scored twice to secure a late comeback win at Mold Alexandra on Saturday.
Felin, urged on by their vocal travelling support, were still in the game but their resilience was finally broken when substitute Cai Williams and Daniel Owen scored late stoppage time goals to settle the tie.
Penrhyncoch return to league action on Saturday (2pm kick off) when they host Llandudno whilst Felinfach are away to Crannog (2pm kick off).