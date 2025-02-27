TRAWSFYNYDD’S Mared Griffiths was an unused substitute for Cymru in their battling 1-1 draw against Sweden to get their first point in the Nations League at Wrexham’s STōK Cae Ras on Tuesday evening
The 17-year-old Manchester United midfielder made her full senior debut in the 1-0 defeat to Italy in Monza four days earlier and will hope to pick up some more minutes when they take on Denmark in their third Group A4 fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday, 4 April (KO 7.15pm).
The match will mark a return to the Cardiff City Stadium for Rhian Wilkinson’s side since the record breaking attendance (16,845) for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 first-leg play-off final match against the Republic of Ireland.
Cymru are touring the country for the first half of the year with matches in Wrexham, Cardiff and Swansea prior to the finals in Switzerland in July.
Wilkinson and the players will hope that Cymru’s return will see The Red Wall turn out in their numbers to support the side against one of Europe’s top sides.
Former Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student Mared, made her debut for United at the beginning of February, coming off the bench to score twice in a 6-0 FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
She has been capped by Wales up to under-19 level.
Prior to her debut against Italy she said: “I’ve been in the squad for nearly a year now so I’ve had plenty of camps to get ready.
“I’m comfortable in the environment and just want to push for a place in the team, get my first cap and hopefully do enough to get myself selected for the EUROs.
“I’m privileged to be on camp every time, I’m so grateful. You don’t expect to be here and you shouldn’t take it for granted. You have to work hard because of the competition.
“Coming from Trawsfynydd in North Wales it’s amazing to represent my small village as well.
“It’s a proud moment for me and my family to just to be in this environment, and even though I haven’t had my first cap, it’s still a honour to have this opportunity.
“Welsh football’s developed massively over the last few years and I feel I’ve come in at the right time.
”It’s still developing massively, but to have players Jess Fishlock and Angharad James here now to look up to, it’s a good path to follow.”
Manager Wilkinson said following the draw against Sweden: “A fantastic performance, a team performance.
“We talked about it hurting, they had big periods of time where we were really under pressure, but we stayed in the game, making our moments count.
“I was really happy with a lot of what I saw tonight.
“If we don’t trust our players, what are we learning? We have a very deep team and we have to trust them in these moments.
“It’s about trusting ourselves against ourselves.
“I’m just sorry for the players that didn’t get on the field because everyone has trained really well this camp.”
Sweden deserved their lead at half-time following a first-half where they showed their class, Filippa Angeldahl with the goal.
Cymru stayed in the game and rode their luck when the visitors struck the post and got back on level term through a Kayleigh Barton penalty.