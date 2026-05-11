Dolgellau, 41, lost to St Asaph 2nds, 42 for 1, by 9 wickets
North Wales League, Division 2
THERE was another nine wicket defeat for Dolgellau on Saturday when they entertained St Asaph 2nds in Division 2 of The North Wales League, writes Ken Evans.
With several of the host team's regular players being unavailable at the moment it is bereft in all departments at this early stage of the season, Hopefully better player availability will bring better results as the season goes on.
This is not to detract from the players who have kept things going under the captaincy of Jaco Oosthuizen, their efforts are much appreciated.
On this occasion at Y Marian it was a good toss to win for the visitors and their bowlers did an excellent job getting the new ball to swing and seam in the damp and overcast conditions, ideal for bowling.
It was Carnival Day in the town but there was no merrymaking on the cricket pitch as Dolgellau were bundled out for 41 from 25.1 overs, the match being reduced to 32 overs each due to rain.
Second change bowler Ankush Upadhyaya sent down 4.1 overs claiming 4 wickets for just 4 runs.
Russell Moore had 8 overs, 2 for 12 and David North 7 overs for 11. Cameron Davies 1 for 10 was the other wicket taker, only Anup Menon with 13 reaching double figures for Dolgellau.
Finley Hewitt held 2 catches, there was a run out by Moore and a stumping by Gareth Jones.
Thereafter St Asaph only needed 5.5 overs to advance to a winning 42 for 1, Ankush 22 not out and Elliot Goddard 14, the latter being dismissed when the scores were level, well caught by Jestus Jerry giving 14 year old James Conde his first wicket for the first team, 1 for 6.
Saturday’s fixtures: Denbigh II v St Asaph II; Dolgellau v Corwen; Gwersyllt Park II v Pwllheli; Llanrwst v Carmel & District; Llay Welfare v Brymbo II; Menai Bridge II v Marchwiel & Wrexham
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