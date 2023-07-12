Dolgellau Athletic have bolstered their squad with the signings of a couple of talented young players.
Goalkeeper Tyler Andrews, 19, joins from Barmouth & Dyffryn whilst Sion Hughes, 20, makes the move from Blaenau Amateurs.
Both players have featured for the Wasps’ junior teams over the years, and now they join the senior ranks.
Dolgellau manager Rob Evans said: “Around our parts, Tyler is the best up-and-coming goalkeeper and is a natural successor for his Dad (Darren), who will continue to play a massive role in Ty’s development and the team.
“Like Tyler, Sion has impressed in training and games, showing lots of energy and composure on the ball.
“We’re very pleased to have you both on board. Croeso Mawr.”
• Goals by Joey Jones, Daniel Thomas, Jasper Jones and Dominic Thomas gave Dolgellau a 4-1 win against Bontnewydd of the North Wales FA West, Division One at the Marian on Saturday.