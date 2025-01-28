BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United are through to the semi finals of the CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup after an impressive showing to see off visitors Felinfach 4-0.
Felinfach are currently in fifth spot in the Costcutter Ceredigion Division One table and could go top if they win their six games in hand.
But they haven’t played many games recently, losing their last two league encounters whilst making good progress in the league cup.
The Magpies, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the MMP Central Wales League North since the tail end of November with three wins and a draw.
The Wern Mynach hosts fashioned a few early chances without success but made the breakthrough on 22 minutes when Laurence Chesworth rose higher than everyone to meet Ryan Williams’ free kick into the danger area his header gave keeper Steffan Williams no chance.
They continued to press and were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half time which was converted by Joe Soar.
Williams made it 3-0 just past the hour mark with a bullet header from Soar’s corner and a fine team performance was capped by a fourth goal in stoppage time, a great finish by Osian Ephraim after being put through by Aaron Young.
Goals by Adam Putson, Oliver Jones and Tai Jones saw Abermule to a 3-0 win against visiting Ffostrasol whilst 10-man Trewern United battled to a 2-1 victory at Llanilar.
Harvey Matthews gave the Castle Hill Park hosts an early lead on the quarter hour mark but Trewern hit back through Greg Pryce moments later.
Gareth Mansell, on as a first half substitute, was red carded in added on time but the 10 men took the lead three minutes into the second stanza through Warren Roberts and managed to hold on to their advantage despite Llan’s best efforts.
Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant are also through to the last four following their 4-2 win at Waterloo Rovers.
The visitors flew out of the blocks with early goals by Matthew Evans and William Roberts Morris before man of the match Billy Clarke added a third on the stroke of half time.
Ian Macleod pulled one back for Waterloo on 55 minutes but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Clarke bagged his brace with 15 minutes remaining.
Thomas Ellis reduced the deficit again with a stoppage time penalty.