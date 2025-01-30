BARMOUTH & Dyffryn will take on Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant in the last four of the CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup with Trewern United taking on Abermule in the other semi-final.
The Magpies’ fixture will be held at Machynlleth on Tuesday, 11 March with other tie held at Welshpool Town on Tuesday, 4 March. Both games kick off at 7.30pm.
It will be a tough test for Barmouth who beat Felinfach 4-0 in the quarter final on Saturday with goals by Osian Ephraim, Ryan Williams, Laurence Chesworth and Joe Soar.
Llanrhaeadr are flying high in the Central Wales League North table, their last defeat in all competitions coming in the FAW Amateur Trophy back in November, when they lost 3-2 against Cwmaman.
Barmouth are on a decent run themselves with three Central Wales League North wins and a draw prior to their Emrys Morgan Cup success against Felinfach on Saturday.