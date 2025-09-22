COSTCUTTER Ceredigion League Division One leaders Crymych are through to the next round of the Emrys Morgan Cup after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win at Maesglas.
Played in the same challenging wet and windy conditions as all the other ties, this was a match full of twists and turns.
Crymych took the lead in the 16th minute through Ross McDonald, who finished neatly from out wide after a slick two-touch passing move involving Gethin Evans.
Maesglas responded in the 35th minute when Crymych keeper misread a cross, the cross hit the post and rebounded off goalkeeper Elis Williams’ head into the net to level the score at 1-1.
In the 48th minute, Gethin Evans delivered his second assist of the match, setting up Declan Harries for a well taken finish across the keeper on his left foot.
However, soon after, Crymych gave away a free kick on the edge of the box. Maesglas capitalised on the free kick awarded for the foul, and Elis Williams couldn’t hold onto the ball, allowing Maesglas to tap in and make it 2-2.
Machynlleth fired in 10 unanswered goals at Llanrhaedr ym Mochnant, Calum Humphreys leading the way with four with support by Riley Roberts, Alfie Westwood, Leo Waterhouse (2) and Jaelan Brown.
Lampeter Town also eased through with a 5-0 win against visitors Newcastle Emlyn with goals by Rhys Davies, Rhodri Morgan, Regan Jones and Hari Jones (2).
Ffostrasol won by the same scoreline at Crickhowell as did Llanfair United Reserves at Llagedwyn, Keane Moore (2), Tomos Rogers, Steffan Evans and Lewis Jones with the goals for FFos and Jack Lewis (2), Aidan Evand (2) and Iestyn Pryce scoring for Llanfair.
Joshua Taylor scored four to help Tregaron Turfs on their way to a 8-0 win at Aberaeron. He was joined on the scoresheet by Harry Saunders, Ryan Davies (2) and Paul James.
But Llanilar were the biggest winners on the day with a 14-2 win at Padarn United.
The visitors led 6-0 at the break through Joshua Cann (3), Osian Simpson-Jones, Osian Williams and Steffan Gillies.
Simpson-Jones notched is hat-trick a with a couple of early second half goals before Nicholas Jarvis got on the scoresheet for the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League side.
Sion Evans, Josh Newtown-Jones, Shon Morgans and Simpson-Jones with another two late goals added to Llanilar’s tally before Padarn, who kept going until the end, netted a late consolation by Joseph Balla.
Felinfach sealed their place in the hat for the next round with a comeback 3-2 win at Bargod Rangers who took an early two-goal lead courtesy of Jac Griffiths and Shane Davies.
Rhys Williams reduced the deficit midway through the first half with Dan James equalising 10 minutes before the break.
James bagged his brace very early in the second half and that’s the way it stayed despite both sides creating a number of decent openings.
A Gethin Scourfield hat-trick and a Keiron Reynolds own goal saw Llanboidy to a 4-2 win against Bont, the visitors putting up a fight in the second half with a couple of goals by Jordan Perry.
Two goals each by Thomas Ellis, Owain Richards and Williams Thomas sealed Waterloo Rovers’ 6-0 win at Llanfyllin Town whilst Talgarth Town beat St Harmon 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match finished 2-2.
