LLANILAR eased into the next round of the Emrys Morgan Cup with a comfortable 8-0 win against St Harmon.
Robert Preiser and Sion Edwards (2) gave the Castle Hill hosts the advantage at the break with Harvey Matthews, Ryan Edwards, Thomas Haynes, Steffan Huxtable and Presier with his second of the afternoon adding to their tally in the second stanza.
Ffostrasol were the biggest winners of the day with 11 unanswered goals against visitors Aberporth.
Tomos Rogers fired four with Dafydd Phillips (2), Owain Patterson, Tomos Evans, Steffan Jackson, Meredydd Derbyshire and Michael Wilcox also on the scoresheet.
Penparcau suffered their first defeat of the season, well beaten 5-1 by Kerry who are flying high in the Central Wales League North.
Richard Davies and Barry Bellis gave the hosts the early initiative before Harley Lawton pulled one back for Arky.
Daryl McWatt restored Kerry’s two-goal buffer with a penalty on the stroke of half time and they sealed the win with a brace of late goals by Luke Mumford.
Both sides finished with 10 men after Mark Hughes and the visitors Anthony Evans were given their marching orders in the closing stages.
Joshua Crowl fired a second half hat-trick to seal Bow Street Reserves’ 4-2 success at Meifod, adding to Joseff Williams’ strike in first half stoppage time. Alun Hughes and Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan hit back for the hosts.
Dylan Cook and Spencer Roberts gave Berriew the advantage at the break against Penrhyncoch Reserves after a half largely controlled by the hosts. Roberts and Tommy Jones added to their tally after the break.
Machynlleth missed out with a 4-3 defeat at Montgomery Town after taking the lead through player manager Callum Page. Thomas Evans netted twice before the break to swing the tie Town’s way and claimed the match ball with his hat-trick strike on the hour.
Page pulled one back moments later but Evans capped a magnificent display with his fourth of the afternoon on 74 minutes.
Iestyn Evans made it 4-3 in added on time but it was too little too late for Mach.
Tregaron Turfs beat Llanboidy by the odd goal in five after falling behind to strikes by Gethin Scourfield and Jac Griffiths in the opening 25 minutes.
Ryan Davies reduced the deficit on the stroke of half time and drew the hosts level on the hour.
The comeback was completed when Gwion Evans netted the winner with 15 minutes to go.
Llechryd proved too strong for Aberaeron with a 7-1 win against the Black and Ambers.
Adam Williams (3), Cory Leonard-Davies, Ewan Jones (2), and Joshua Grota did the damage with Jack Lester netting Aeron’s consolation from the penalty spot.
Substitute Charlie Humphreys scored the only goal of the game as Abermule saw off visitors Dolgellau Reserves 1-0 with Crannog beating hosts Felinfach by the same margin thanks to Michael Glover.
Harvey Gill, Ben Davies, Robert Evans, Henry O’Donnell and Jake O’Donnell (2) secured Forden United’s 6-2 defeat of Llanfair United with Rhydian Morgan replying for the visitors who also benefited from a Damian Mann own goal.
Builth Wells Reserves saw off Bont 3-0 thanks to Daniel Hilliard, Callum Jones and Blake Evans whilst Newcastle Emlym were 4-1 better than Brecon with Osian Thomas and Llywelyn James bagging braces and Frazer Mcanally replying for the visitors.
Daniel Evans and Joshua Harris also scored a couple of goals each as Bargod Rangers beat Presteigne St Andrews 4-1, Luke Boundford netting a penalty for the home side.
Billy Clarke (2) and R Weir grabbed the goals as Four Crosses sealed a 3-1 win at Llanidloes Town Reserves who hit back through Rhys Evans.
Tywyn Bryncrug made light work of their trip to Llanfechain taking the game by the scruff of its neck with first half goals by Nick Williams, Joe Soar, Ryan Goddard, Aaron Jones and an Anthony Jones own goal.
David Jenkins added to their tally on 55 minutes before Williams made it a magnificent 7-0 on 77.
Llan’s only solace was a very late own goal by Janis Lauskinieks.
Goals a couple of minutes apart either side of half time by Rhys Ellis Jones and Sam Norwood gave Llanfyllin the win against visitors Barmouth & Dyffryn.
Lampeter Town are through to the next round at the expense of hosts Cardigan Town, Scott Davies and Llyr Jones with the goals.
A Callum Lewis hat-trick and goals by James Fox and Dion Davies gave Borth United a comfortable 5-1 against Padarn United, Tegid Owen with the visitors’ solitary goal.
Talgarth beat Llanon 4-0, Harry Sharman (2), Daniel Scaife and Steven Potter the scorers for the home side.
New Quay ran out 5-4 winners after a thrilling tussle against Maesglas, Will Davies, Glenn Baldwin, Oliver Edwards and Steffan netting for the hosts who were also helped by an Adam Roberts own goal. Marcus Dean (3) and Kieran Harman were the Maesglas scorers.
Goals by Ross McDonald (2), Rhodri George and Rhys Vaughan gave Crymych a 4-0 win against visitors Pencader United whilst Corris United netted six unanswered goals at Talybont thanks to Dion Kohler (3), Charlie Jellett, Osian Wells and Jake Hinge.
Joe Evans, James Turner, Jac Roberts, Rhodri Davies (2), and Alwyn Jones netted as Dyffryn Banw also won 6-0 against Churchstoke.
Trefonen Beat Caersws Reserves on penalties after the hosts’ Martin Gumbley and Kieran Matthews cancelled out first half strikes by Callum Jones and Samuel Williams for the Bluebirds.
Bishops Castle were 3-1 winners at Newcastle thanks to Martyn Ziemann (2) and Toby Mills, Craig Morris replying for the hosts whilst Waterloo Rovers fired six past hosts Llandegwyn, Gareth Turner, Steve Jones (2), Dylan Walton, Thomas Ellis and Michael Vaughan the scorers.