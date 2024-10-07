LLANUWCHLLYN are through to the third round of the FAW Amateur Trophy after a battling 3-1 win at Tywyn Bryncrug on Saturday.
Llan had to turn to the second team for reinforcements as half the first team squad were attending a wedding, but the players that stepped up gave impressive performances.
The visitors had the better of the opening 45 minutes but only had Meilir Williams’ 23rd minute strike to show for it.
Paul Jones doubled their tally on the 52nd minute but Tywyn hit back through Tom Allen three minutes later after good work by Sion Ellis.
The tie was still in the balance until Will Owen restored Llan’s two-goal buffer with a quarter of an hour to go.
Pwllheli hit form with a 4-0 win against visitors Llanberis after Steffan Toplis and Jason Banks gave them the edge at the break.
The Darans had opportunities to get back in contention but Pwll finished strongly with goals by Carl Jones and Ashley Ainsworth in the closing stages.