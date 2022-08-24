Felinfach early leaders of Costcutter Ceredigion League

Midweek action: Costcutter Ceredigion League

Division One

Felinfach are top of the table after they beat Llandysul 2-1 on Tuesday evening thanks to goals by Rhys Jon James and Gwion Davies. Thomas Fayers replied for the hosts.

Goals by Daniel Evans (2) and Tomos Edwards gave Bargod Rangers a comfortable 3-0 win against Crymych, who spurned an early opportunity to take the lead when Osian Wyn missed a penalty.

Ffostrasol were big 5-0 winners at Crannog thanks mainly to Dafydd Phillips who bagged a hat-trick with Tomos Evans and Tomos Rogers also netting.

Llechryd and Llanboidy couldn’t be separated as they produced an entertaining 3-3 draw. Joshua Grota, from the spot, Liam James and Steffan Davies found the back of the net for the hosts with replies by Jac Haley (2) and Owain Gibbin for Llan.

St Dogmaels beat Cardigan 2-0 with second half goals by Luke Jones and Josh Mellor.

