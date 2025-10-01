A FATHER and son enjoyed a special moment as they shared the pitch during Felinfach Thirds’ Costcutter Ceredigion League Division Three clash at Dewi Stars on Saturday, 27 September.
Felinfach stalwart, 55-year-old Mark Davies, aka ‘Trig, played alongisde his 17-year-old son Ceulan.
The match might have ended in a 4-2 defeat for Felin but the cub posted: “A great moment for the club and an unforgettable one for the family.”
