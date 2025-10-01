PORTHMADOG FC have thanked Purple Moose Brewery for their generosity and outstanding community support.
Through their kind contribution, the club now has a defibrillator available at Y Traeth – a vital resource for the safety of everyone using their sporting facilities.
Ensuring access to life-saving equipment like this is a key part of the club’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of their players, supporters, and visitors.
The club posted: “This collaboration is a wonderful example of the local community coming together for the benefit of all.
“Our sincere thanks to everyone involved in making this initiative a reality. “
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.