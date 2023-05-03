Felinfach U19s are through to the final of the Ceredigion League Youth Cup after a comfortable 6-0win against Cardigan U19s in the semi final on Monday.
After missing numerous golden opportunities to take the lead, Felin’s opening goal finally came through an unlikely source as centre-half Cadfan Jones stylishly bicycled an effort into the back of the net to put the Milkmen ahead following a corner.
A goal very much enjoyed by the travelling supporters as the fan favourite got his name on the scoresheet in emphatic fashion.
In the second half, the game opened up and Felin were much more ruthless in front of the sticks as the goals kept coming.
Rhys Williams and Josh Davies scored in quick succession with smart finishes shortly after half-time and after a second yellow card resulted in Cardigan going down to 10 men, further goals came through Steffan Hopkins, Osian Kersey and substitute Sion Evans to cap off a dominant display.
The U19s will now face St Dogmaels U1’s in the final on bank holiday Monday (8 May) in a 3pm kick-off down in Llandysul.