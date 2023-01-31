FFOSTRASOl tightened their grip on the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One title with a stunning 6-0 win against third-placed Crymych.
The high-flying hosts raced out of the blocks with the league’s top scorer Dion Phillips adding to his tally after just four minutes.
And they were coasting at 4-0 by the break as Phillips bagged his brace to take his total for the season to 15 goals, with Michael Wilcox and Steffan Evans also getting in on the action.
Ffos eased off the gas after the turnaround but still found the back of the net twice midway through the half with goals by Dafydd Phillips and substitute Carwyn Morgan.
Only three goals were scored in the other three fixtures.
Llechryd were 1-0 winners at Felinfach thanks to a Dion Davies goal on 72 minutes, Crannog and Cardigan Town played out a goalless draw, whilst it was 1-1 in the game between Bargod Rangers and Llandysul.
Hosts Rangers, who missed a golden opportunity in the first half when Rhydian Davies failed to convert a penalty, took the lead on the hour through Robert Jenkins but Thomas Fayers grabbed a point for Dysul when he fared better with his spot kick with five minutes to go.
In the only game played in Division 2, St Dogamels shot visitors Crannog reserves down with six unanswered goals which included a hat-trick for Edward Wigley.
Crymych Reserves were the big winners in Division 3, with goals by Rhodri Roberts (2), and a Tomos George hat-trick securing a 5-1 victory against visitors Llanboidy Reserves.
Felinfach Reserves won 2-1 at Maesglas Reserves with goals by Steffan Davies and Jacque Beauchamp, Jay Turrell replying for the hosts.
Bargod Rangers Reserves won at Cardigan Town Reserves by the odd goal in five thanks to goals by Alexander Boag, Martin Lewis and Vincent Manning.
St Dogmaels beat Llanboidy 4-2 in the Dai Davies Memorial Cup after taking a 3-0 lead into the break thanks to Luke Jones, Adam Wiliams and Lewis Williams.
A couple of early second half goals by Gethin Scourfield saw the hosts back in contention but Wiliams bagged his brace on 67 minutes to put the tie to bed.
Elis Wilson’s goal on the half hour was enough to see Llandysul Reserves to a 1-0 win against visitors Maesglas in the South Cards Cup whilst New Quay beat visitors Llechryd Reserves 3-2 in the other tie played.
Steffan Williams scored the winning goal for the hosts on 86 minutes, his second of the afternoon. Dylan Morgans scored their other goal with replies by Oliver Morgan and Oliver Leeming.