FORDEN United and Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant, the title favourites in the MMP Central Wales League North, both won comfortably at home on Saturday.
Forden, who top the table on 51 points, saw off Montgomery Town 4-1 with Jake O’Donnell scoring all four goals.
He broke the deadlock on nine minutes before Lee Jones equalised from the spot midway through the half.
O’Donnell regained the lead for Forden on 37 minutes and a quickfire brace early in the second half sealed the win and took his tally to 17 league goals for the season.
Llanrhaeadr are breathing down their necks, two points behind with a game in hand after scoring four unanswered goals against Welshpool Town.
The hosts bossed proceedings from the first whistle and were out of sight at 3-0 at the break thanks to Jacob Edwards, Gruff Evans and William Roberts Morris.
Roberts Morris bagged his second after the turnaround to take his tally to 24, one shy of league top scorer Four Crosses’ Will Howard, who scored a hat-trick in their 4-2 win against visitors Waterloo Rovers. Archie Burton scored the other goal with David Roberts and Benjamin Pugh replying for Rovers.
The three other games played ended in draws.
It was 1-1 between Bishops Castle Town and Carno after Toby Mills gave the Bishops an early lead with Oliver Lewis replying for the visitors.
It was the same scoreline at Trewern United, who took the lead through Ryan Evans, James Stovell hitting back for Abermule.
A Sam Norwood brace put hosts Llanfyllin Town in the driving seat but Berriew staged a late comeback with goals by Evan Smout and Charlie Evans to take a share of the spoils.