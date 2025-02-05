BALA Town have added two new faces to their squad as they look to get back on track following two defeats at the start of the phase two JD Cymru Premier Championship Conference.
Ben Woollam joins on loan from The New Saints until the end of the season whilst fellow defender Issa Kargbo joins his twin Uniss at Maes Tegid!
Shropshire-born Woollam is a product of The New Saints Academy and has featured for the Saints' first team on a number of occasions.
He previously went on loan to Cymru North side Guilsfield before going back out on loan to JD Cymru Premier side Aberystwyth Town, where he spent the full 2023/24 season with the Seasiders and played a pivotal part in their survival and enjoyed his first consistent run of tier one football.
He made 31 appearances across all competitions for Guilsfield, scoring twice, and playing an instrumental role in their fourth place finish.
The Englishman spent the first half of the current season with his parent club and made nine first team appearances, whilst also scoring in the Nathaniel MG Cup.
He will wear the number 27 shirt at Maes Tegid.
23-year-old defender Issa Kargbo, who has dual citizenship to Republic of Ireland and Sierra Leone, joins up with his twin brother at Maes Tegid having been out with injury for the majority of the season.
He played for Ringmahon Rangers as a schoolboy, before heading to Cork City Academy where he played alongside his twin Uniss, as they progressed through Cork's Academy system.
He eventually made his first team debut for Cork in the Munster Senior Cup in 2020.
Kargbo then moved to Cobh Ramblers, before returning to play for Ringmahon Rangers.
He will wear the number 16 shirt for the Town.