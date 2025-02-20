FORMER Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student Mared Griffiths could make her senior Cymru debut against Italy on Friday.
The Manchester United midfielder is in the squad for Cymru’s opening Nations League games against Italy and Sweden.
Mared, 17, from Trawsfynydd, made her debut for United earlier this month, coming off the bench to score twice in a 6-0 FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
She has been capped by Wales up to under-19 level, and could make her senior debut in Friday’s trip to Monza or next Tuesday’s home game in Wrexham.
Mared said in a press conference: “Coming from Trawsfynydd in North Wales, it’s amazing to represent my small village as well.
“It’s a proud moment for me and my family to just be in the environment, even though I haven’t made my first cap yet.
“It’s just about still being here, and I’m grateful and honoured to have the opportunity.”
Mared studied Level 3 Business at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Dolgellau campus until last summer, when she joined Women’s Super League club United.
She was previously called up to the senior Cymru squad for their Euro 2025 qualifiers at the tail end of last year. Rhian Wilkinson’s side secured a place in this summer’s tournament in Switzerland by beating the Republic of Ireland in the qualifying play-off final.