Aberaeron FC club stalwarts Rob Owen and Ann Jenkins have been presented with their 40 years service award from FAW.
Both have given great service to the club over the years, Rob completing 40 years and Ann completing 50 years service.
Their commitment to the club has ensured that football has been enjoyed by countless members and ensured that a good foundation has been set for many generations to come
They were presented with their awards at the Prince of Wales following the game between Aberaeron and the Aberaeron legends by FAW representatives Will Lloyd-Williams (FAW vice-president) and Wyn Lewis (FAW representative).