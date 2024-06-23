BALA Town have announced the return of 27-year-old forward Louis Robles after his departure from Newtown.
Robles returns to Maes Tegid just four seasons after his move away from the Town, having joined The New Saints for the 2020/21 season.
He originally joined the Lakesiders in July 2019 and spent the 2019/20 season at Maes Tegid.
He went on to make 29 appearances in all competitions and scored 16 goals throughout the JD Cymru Premier League, JD Welsh Cup and Nathaniel MG Cup.
However, the 2019/20 season was cut short after the Covid-19 pandemic brought the season to a halt, ultimately bringing Robles' time at Maes Tegid to a close.
The Englishman, who is of Spanish descent, moved into full-time football at The New Saints following his one season with the Lakesiders.
In his first season with the Saints, he made 27 appearances and netted 13 goals in all competitions, including a goal in the Europa League First Qualifying Round victory against MSK Zilina.
Robles then moved to Newtown for the 2022/23 season after rejecting a new contract at The New Saints.
He stayed with the Robins for two seasons, and scored 19 goals in all competitions during his stay at Latham Park.
Confirmation of Louis' shirt number will be released in due course.