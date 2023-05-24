Penrhyncoch FC have announced the return of long standing goalkeeper Leigh Jenkins, who returns to the club after spending the 2022/23 season with Aberystwyth Town.
Leigh has spent the majority of his career at Cae Baker and has made hundreds of appearances for the Roosters to date with spells at Park Avenue in between.
He first switched Penrhyn for Aber in 2018 and started the season as first-choice goalkeeper for the Seasiders before a cruel injury ended his first stint at the club and he returned to Penrhyncoch in the November.
He cemented himself as the Roosters’ number 1 yet again following his return and spent a further four years with the club before once again returning to Aberystwyth for the 2022/23 season. Leigh was limited to only five appearances as he played back-up to Lewis Webb and Matthew Turner, who spent last season on loan at Aber from Swansea City and Cardiff City respectively.
He said: ”I’m looking forward to being apart of this club again.
“Obviously it was a bad year on and off but hopefully better times are ahead. I’m looking forward to getting going again!”
”I have one aim, to bounce straight back up and get this club back to where it belongs. Also a good cup run.”