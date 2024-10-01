THERE were plenty of goals to enjoy as the Dai Davies Memorial Cup got underway on Saturday.
Lampeter Town were the highest scorers of the day as they netted 10 unanswered goals at Llanon led by Llyr Jones and Hugo Alberski-Douglas with hat-tricks, Riley Lovell with a brace, Huw Thomas and Jason Jones.
Dewi Stars were also in the mood for goals as they saw off hosts Ffostrasol Reserves 8-0.
Rhodri Morgan set the tone with a first half hat-trick and they maintained the pressure after the break with Rhys Davies, Oscar Evans, Rhun Davies, Dafydd Jones and Rhodri Edwards adding to their tally.
Maesglas registered seven different goalscorers as they sealed a magnificent 7-0 win against Tregaron Turfs Reserves.
Richard Croshaw, Tommy Furbear and Thomas Gardiner put them in a commanding position at the break and there was no let off for the Turfs as Adam Roberts, Iwan Griffiths, John Rees and Kyle Rowland added to their misery.
Cardigan Town also spread the goals around as they beat visitors Talybont 6-1.
The Magpies had six different players on the scoresheet and were three goals to the good at the break thanks to Owen Williams, Liam Doherty and Dewi Baum.
Elis Gill, Elliot Kimber and Llyr Bowen got in on the act after the break whilst Talybont had to be content with a consolation goal by James Graham.
Tyler Jones, Nathan Pitkin, Matthew Storer and Jack Taylor were amongst the goals as Aberporth ran out 5-1 winners against visitors Padarn United who hit back through Dominik Patlewicz.
Corris United won by the odd goal in seven at Bargod Rangers after an evenly matched tie which needed extra time to separate the two teams.
The hosts surged out of the blocks to go two nil ahead inside the opening 13 minutes, Ethan Furness and Rhydian Davies getting the better of Corris keeper Alex Jarman.
The Quarrymen found their rhythm and clawed their way back to 2-2 through Dafydd Jones and Osian Wells before the break.
With little to choose between the two teams at Parc Puw that’s the way it stayed at the end of normal time.
Davies nudged the hosts ahead again in the first half of extra time but Corris finished strongly with goals byAidan Roberts and Dafydd Jones to nick the win.
It was the same scoreline as Crymych beat visitors Rhayader Town, Ross McDonald with two late decisive strikes whilst goals by Ross Diamond (2) and Billy Sharp-Taylor saw New Quay to a 3-1 win at Aberaeron, Jensen Lloyd hitting back for the hosts.
Llechryd were comfortable 4-1 winners at Pencader United who took an early lead through Bradley Rowland. The visitors roared back with goals by Jordan Griffiths (2), Cory Leonard-Davies and Mikey John.