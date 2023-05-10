You could sense that the next goal was going to be a big one, and the big players step up in the big games. So of course, up stepped Cadfan Jones. The big centre-half was on hand to bundle the ball home from a yard or so out following another point blank save originally by Thomas denying Sion Evans’ header from a corner, and after a bit of deliberation between the officials, the goal was adjudged to have crossed the line.