Felinfach have lifted the Costcutter Ceredigion League Youth Cup after beating St Dogmaels 6-2 in the final held at Llandysul last night.
The final remained finally balanced throughout as both teams traded blows throughout.
After a fairly even start with both teams having positive passages of play it was the Saints who opened the scoring with a finely struck free-kick by Lewis Williams from some 30 yards out with 20 minutes on the clock.
The goal unsettled the young Felin side for a period but they eventually steadied and got their foot on the ball, stringing some opportunities together with the forever lively Osian Kersey going close.
The equaliser arrived as captain Josh Davies swung in a deep corner which rather fortuitously creeped in at the back post, drawing the Milkmen level and sparking the following supporters into life.
With the wind in their sails, Felinfach found a second following some vintage persistence and tenaciousness from forward Osian Kersey who pinched a Saints defender of possession, got to the byline and cut back a cross to his fellow frontman Rhys Williams to hammer home a finish after Saints goalkeeper Joshua Thomas, who was superb all afternoon, made a great save to originally deny the striker.
It was a finely contested second half but Felin were very unfortunate not to score further goals as some heroic goalkeeping kept the Saints in the game to deny Osian Kersey in a one on one and Rhys Williams from a header at point blank range.
Felin were made to pay for their missed chances as the Saints scored once again from a set-piece as Felin failed to clear a cross which was eventually prodded home by Beck Balmer.
There was to be no further goals in normal time, but Felin did go very close to snatching the win as Josh Davies winded his way into the box, only to hit the side-netting with just a handful of minutes to play.
Extra-time was the order of the day as this tasty tie went the distance giving the neutrals in the crowd a great watch as the game flowed from one end to the other.
You could sense that the next goal was going to be a big one, and the big players step up in the big games. So of course, up stepped Cadfan Jones. The big centre-half was on hand to bundle the ball home from a yard or so out following another point blank save originally by Thomas denying Sion Evans’ header from a corner, and after a bit of deliberation between the officials, the goal was adjudged to have crossed the line.
The game was ripped wide open after Felin’s third and as the Saints tried to find a way back into the game, they left spaces in behind for ever-willing runner Osian Kersey to exploit, and exploit he did as he got in behind the opposition defence and prodded a finish into the back of the net to all but seal the result for the young side.
4-2 the score at half time of extra-time. Fifteen minutes away from the silverware, the Felin youngsters left it all out on the pitch in the final quarter of an hour with massive shifts from numerous players such as tough-tackling midfielder Guto Miles, the ever-dependable wing-back duo of Rhodri Gregson and Owen Rowcliffe and the back three of Garan Davies, Cadfan Jones and Glen Evans all making major contributions on this memorable afternoon.
But it was the skipper, Josh Davies, who went on and killed off the tie. Firstly, with a timed run in behind the defence, he rounded the keeper and placed the ball into an empty net for Felin’s fifth.
But he saved the best till last. After a Rhys Williams attempt was saved, substitute Rhodri Jones recycled possession and the ball broke to Josh Davies some 25 yards out and he expertly shifted the ball onto his favoured right-foot and rifled a shot into the top left-hand corner leaving the goalkeeper no chance.
The game finally came to an end and sparked celebratory scenes from both players and supporters as a long-awaited trophy would finally be making its way back to Dyffryn Aeron.
A brilliant achievement for such a young group with nine of the fifteen man squad still only sixteen years of age.