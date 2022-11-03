High-flying Llechryd show their title credentials against Dewi Stars
After their recent good run, Dewi Stars came back down to earth with a bang with a heavy 7-2 defeat against probable Division One Costcutter Ceredigion League championship contenders Llechryd.
The visitors were out of sight virtually within the first 15 minutes after a Craig Gordon corner was deflected into the net by a home defender in the third minute.
Two excellent long distance strikes from stalwarts Ben Davies and Alun Williams made it three.
Lucian Evans added a further two and Cory Leonard-Davies made it six at the break.
To their credit the young, inexperienced Stars did not put their heads down, and won the second half 2-1.
Another outstanding individual goal from Oscar Cayo Evans raised their spirits and Tomos Jones slid home a second, only for Craig Gordon to complete the scoring to give his side an emphatic victory.
Early leaders Felinfach were soundly beaten 5-1 at second-placed Ffostrasol. Joe Jenkins fired the visitors ahead but Ffos hit back through Dafyd Phillips (2), Cian Edwards, Owain Patterson and Iolo Thomas.
Goals by Jordan Griffiths (2), Iwan James, Llion Williams (2), and Josh Mellor gave Cardigan a 6-0 win against visitors Bargod Rangers.
Crymych were 3-1 winners at Crannog thanks to Rhodri George, Danny Williams and a Tom Campbell own goal. Osian Mason-Evans replied for Crannog.
Llanboidy won by the odd goal in five at Llandysul with goals by Gethin Scourfield and Jac Griffiths (2).
In Division Two, Lampeter Town beat Ffostrasol Reserves 4-0 with Terry Witts bagging a brace while New Quay and Aberporth drew 4-4. Aberporth were leading 4-2 going into the closing stages but Glenn Baldwin and Oliver Edwards struck late to grab a draw.
The visitors’ goalscorers were John Midgley, Mathew Storer (2), and Daniel Nichol while Edwards was also a first half scorer with William Davies.
Oliver Morgan (2), Jake Morgan and Max Evans scored to give Division Three leaders Llechryd Reserves a 4-1 win at Bargod Rangers, Will Bennett netting for the hosts.
Crymych Reserves beat Llandysul Reserves 5-3 in a high-scoring encounter, with Mathew Williams (2), Tomos George (2), Gerallt Dafydd netting for the home side and Steffan Morris and Kayne Poulton for Llan.
Felinfach Reserves were 3-2 winners against visitors Maesglas Reserves after trailing to goals by Harvey Eagles and Justin Elliott. They rallied with goals by Lewis Evans, Phil Petty and Owen Rowcliffe.
