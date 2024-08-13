LLANYSTUMDWY have made it through to the first round proper of the FAW Amateur Trophy after they kept their composure to knock out Menai Bridge Tigers on Saturday.
It’s believed to be Llan’s first win against a tier three outfit and the match will definitely stand out for player-manager Sion Parry whose predatory instincts as a striker have been converted into trying to keep the goals out as he has undertaken a stand-in goalkeeper’s role in the early season.
Parry stepped up to the mark by saving a penalty in the shootout and scoring one to ensure Llanystumdwy will host Llanberis in the next round.
Underdogs Llanystumdwy took the lead through Iolo Jones just before the hour mark but the Tigers roared back to take a 2-1 lead into the break.
Leon Owens equalised on the half hour after good work by Dean Redmond and the provider turned goalscorer seven minutes later to give the visitors the advantage.
The hosts equalised through teenager Huw Evens on the hour and the Eifionydd side took the lead again in the 77th minute through Darren Parry.
Could Llan hang on? The answer was no with Callum Parry forcing penalties with seven minutes to go.
The drama continued until Guto Robers slotted home the winning spot kick to book Llanystumdwy’s passage into the next round.
FAW Amateur Trophy North West, round 1 draw: CPD Boded v Llanuwchllyn; CPD Cefni v Llanfairfechan Town; Conwy Borough v Nantlle Vale; Llangoed and District v Pwllheli; Llanrwst United v Cemaes Bay; Llanystumdwy v Llanberis; Mochdre Sports v Bethesda Rovers; Penmaenmawr Phoenix v Llanrug United; Pentraeth v Bethesda Athletic; Porthmadog v Holyhead Hotspur; Trearddur Bay v Gwalchmai