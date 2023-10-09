FREE scoring Bont were on the goal trail again as they romped to a 12-1 win in the Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup against visitors Aberporth.
Garin Evans was the main man with a five-goal haul, whilst Jordan Lee Perry chipped in with a hat-trick and singles by Ethan Rees, Elliot Bull, Richard Sion Jones and Gethin Evans.
Mathew Storer scored for Aberporth who, to their credit, never stopped going.
Corris United and Tywyn Bryncrug shared the spoils after a hugely entertaining 5-5 draw.
Charlie Jellett (2), Dion Kohler, and Osian Wells were among the goals for the hosts with Ben Holt (2) and Jamie Pymm (2) replying for Tywyn who also benefited from a Dewi Rowlands own goal.
Felinfach beat visitors St Dogmaels 4-1 thanks to second half goals by Rhys Williams, Rhys Jon James (2) and Osian Kersey with Chris Morgan netting a late consolation for the Saints whilst Mckenzie McDonald’s 65th minute strike was enough to see Crymych beat visitors Llechryd.
Jac Crompton netted a stoppage time winner for New Quay after visitors Talybont had made a late fight for it.
The hosts led 3-1 at the break courtesy of an Oliver Edwards hat-trick with a reply by James Graham.
Ioan Joseph bagged a brace in the latter stages of the second stanza but Crompton had the last laugh.