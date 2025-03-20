SATURDAY was a day with a difference at the Traeth for the club had the greatest pleasure in welcoming Issac Kearney as their very special guest.
Issac, at the ripe old age of seven, has become a huge celebrity on social media.
The youngster has some 1.8 million followers across all platforms and a video he appeared in has attracted more than 120 million views worldwide.
Appearing with him on the video were his Anfield heroes Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.
Issac was born with a rare chromosomal disorder called Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome which leads to delayed growth.
The positive publicity his social media activities have had has helped to change attitudes to the syndrome and this is something that has especially pleased his mum Melissa.
On 1 December Issac led out the Reds at Anfield and on Saturday he led out Port with his cousin Tom Hilditch.
What followed was a dramatic 90 minutes with Port recovering from 3-0 down to win 4-3 and to complete the happy ending his ‘mate’ netted twice!