NEFYN United consolidated their position in third place in the North Wales Coast West Premier with a very late comeback 2-1 win against Boded.
After a goalless first half the match at Cae’r Delyn sparked into life after the break.
The islanders took the lead through Dylan Griffith on 50 minutes.
The points seemed destined for Anglesey as the match approached the 90 minutes when the referee sent off three players – Jac Williams and Rhys Williams from Nefyn and Boded’s Allan McMinimee.
But the nine men rallied to produce a dramatic finale with goals by Llyr Williams and Ifan jones to nick the points.
Penrhyndeudraeth had a more comfortable afternoon with a 4-1 win at Llanerch-y-Medd.
A Cian Pritchard brace put them in command at the break before Jake Turnbull pulled one back for Llan on 51 minutes.
Any thoughts of a comeback were dashed when Ian Brown also scored twice for the Cocklemen to seal the win.
Llanystumdwy were also involved in a high-scoring affair, 5-3 winners at Mynydd Llandegai.
The visitors twice took the lead in the first half through Guto Gwenallt and Mabon Owen, Kelvin Frazer and Steven Tindall with the replies for the hosts.
The ding-dong battle continued with Arwyn Jones restoring the Eifionydd side’s lead with Frazer equalising moments later with his second of the afternoon.
Jones bagged his brace on the hour as Llan took the lead for the fourth time and a late strike by Tomos Williams ensured that they held on to it this time.
Division One West leaders Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs were in the mood for goals as they saw off visitors Cefni 9-1.
Owain Jones-Owen and Gethin Roberts led the way with a hat-trick apiece with Iwan Jones, Sior Jones and Sam Evans also on the scoresheet. Lewis Macauley netted the islanders’ consolation.