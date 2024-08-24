TWO goals by George Newell sealed a 2-0 win for Bala Town against visitors Flint Town United at Maes Tegid on Friday evening ahead of their big test against Gwynedd rivals Caernarfon Town at the Oval on Bank Holiday Monday.
Newell said: “It’s a bit more of a relief to get your first goals of the season.
“Last season it took me a while to get going. To get going this quick is positive.”
With new signing Kieran Lloyd starting on the bench, the Lakesiders took some time to get going, their first chance coming in the 18th minute when Uniss Kargbo tried a speculative left-footed volley which cleared the bar.
Moments later, Newell played Osebi Abadaki in on goal, but the pacey forward failed to sort his feet out to take a shot and the goalkeeper collected the ball.
The hosts continued to press and were rewarded in the 39th minute when the pairing combined again, Abadaki playing the ball across the face of goal to give Newell a simple tap in at the back post.
Bala boss Colin Caton was forced to make a change at half time with Joe Malkin replacing the injured Aeron Edwards but Bala continued to shape up as the better team after the turnaround.
Alex Downes, who bagged a brace in the previous game against Briton Ferry Llansawel, almost doubled Bala’s lead with a header from close range, but keeper Jack Flint, got down well to make the save.
Another chance fell to Downes when he leaped onto a Abadaki corner, but his header sailed just over the bar.
The influential Louis Robles was then given a chance to turn with the ball inside the box, but his fierce strike was also too high.
At 1-0, the visitors were still in contention to take something from the game with Bala ruing their missed opportunities.
But that changed in the 82nd minute when that combination clicked again, Abadaki setting up Newell for another close range finish.
It was no more than Bala deserved with new signing Kieran Lloyd given his debut in stoppage time.
Caton said: “Defensively we were absolutely outstanding today, really good, couldn’t fault the back four. They’ve been absolutely unbelievable.
“But just got to be better going forward. I think we should have gone in if we had taken our chances three or four at half time. “And then we should have taken our chances to kill the game off earlier than we did in the second half.”
Abadaki said about his growing chemistry with strike partner Newell: “We’re starting to get that connection now. It’s very important.
“Last season was our first season together and I just feel we’ve had a good pre-season together as well and we’re starting to know how to play together and that chemistry is coming.
“It’s the fittest I’ve ever been. I’ve played for so many clubs and he (Colin Caton) is very demanding, especially in pre season.”