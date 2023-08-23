Teams from across Ceredigion, Powys and Gwynedd have learned who awaits them in the first round of the JD Welsh Cup.
The draw was made last night, with 72 clubs from across Wales learning their fate for the first round proper of the competition.
The pot was made up of 56 winners from the second qualifying round as well as the 16 lowest-ranked clubs from the JD Cymru North and JD Cymru South based on last season's finishing positions.
In the Central & North East pool of fixtures, JD Cymru North side Llanidloes Town will welcome Builth Wells, who play in the Ardal North East.
Ardal North East opposition await Tregaron Turfs as well - Llanuwchllyn will travel to Ceredigion to take on the Turfs, who defeated Aberaeron and Machynlleth in qualifying.
Bow Street, who are unbeaten in the Ardal North East so far this season, will travel to North East Premier Division side Corwen.
Penparcau, who are in fine goalscoring form in the MMP Central Wales South, will play host to Ardal North East side Cefn Albion.
And Penrhyncoch will be at home to higher league opposition in the form of JD Cymru North side Chirk.
In the North West region, Porthmadog will be hoping not to slip up at home to North Wales Coast West Premier side Glantraeth.
And for Pwllheli, they will host Ardal North West counterparts Felinheli.
The Round 1 ties will take place over the weekend commencing Saturday, 16 September.
JD Welsh Cup – Round 1 draw in full
- Goytre United vs Trefelin BGC
- Penydarren Seniors BGC vs South Gower
- Rockspur vs Afan United
- Baglan Dragons vs FC Cwmaman
- Ammanford vs Taffs Well
- Mumbles Rangers vs Evans & Williams
- Treharris Athletic Western vs Porthcawl Town Athletic
- Aberfan vs Pontyclun
- Llantwit Fardre vs Penrhiwceiber Rangers
- Canton vs Sully Sports
- Chepstow Town vs Pill
- Newport City vs Abergavenny Town
- Abertillery Bluebirds vs Caerphilly Athletic
- Abercarn United vs St Albans
- Cardiff Corinthians vs Caerau Ely
- Trethomas Bluebirds vs Ely Rangers
- Aber Valley FC vs Cwmbran Town/Treowen Stars
- Cardiff Airport vs Cefn Fforest
- Y Rhyl 1879 vs Menai Bridge Tigers
- Llanrwst United vs Conwy Borough
- Holyhead Hotspur vs Bangor 1876
- St Asaph City vs Llandudno Junction
- Cerrigydrudion vs Denbigh Town
- NFA vs Flint Mountain/Kinmel Bay
- Porthmadog vs Glantraeth
- Mochdre Sports vs Natlle Vale
- Pwllheli vs Y Felinheli
- Tregaron Turfs vs Llanuwchllyn
- Llanidloes Town vs Builth Wells
- Corwen vs Bow Street
- Radnor Valley vs Gresford Athletic
- Brickfield Rangers vs Caersws
- Penparcau vs Cefn Albion
- Penrhyncoch vs Chirk AAA
- Mold Alexandra vs Montgomery Town
- Penycae vs Rhos Aelwyd